Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $233,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 41,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,368. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

