Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.30% of PriceSmart worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,262,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,095,567 in the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.