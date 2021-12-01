Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Wingstop worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average is $163.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

