Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Cirrus Logic worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.