Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,869 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of EnerSys worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENS opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

