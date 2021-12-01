Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Park Aerospace worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 834,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,851 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 696,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKE opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

