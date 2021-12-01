Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Park Aerospace worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth $178,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.91 million, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.85. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

