Parker Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.49. 3,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.