Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.76

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

