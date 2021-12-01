Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.76

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.40 and a beta of 0.84.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.
Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.