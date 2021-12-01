Patientory (PTOY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,686.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $7,686.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

