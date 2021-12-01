Patrick Weiss Sells 2,801 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $510,224.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 35.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

