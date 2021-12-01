Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

PDCO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 49,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

