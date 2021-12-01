Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading Down 3.1%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.50. 3,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 819,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.