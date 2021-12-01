Paul D. Kanneman Sells 5,785 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 115.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 61,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 529.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the period. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

