Payright Limited (ASX:PYR) Insider Buys A$14,400.00 in Stock

Payright Limited (ASX:PYR) insider Matthew Pringle acquired 50,000 shares of Payright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,400.00 ($10,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.26.

Get Payright alerts:

Payright Company Profile

Payright Limited provides in-store credit, point of sale, and online buy now pay later payment options at participating merchants and retailers in Australia and New Zealand. The company's instore and online digital application portal provides customers with flexible payment options at the point of sale, making higher price point products and servicesÂ-transactions.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Payright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.