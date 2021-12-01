PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Acquires $227,527.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $330.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,956 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCB. Raymond James increased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

