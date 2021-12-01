PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $29.52. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 52 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PDF Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PDF Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

