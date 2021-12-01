Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.