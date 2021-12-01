Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $12.44 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 540,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.05.

