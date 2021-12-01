Peak Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,516 shares of company stock worth $26,741,035 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. 66,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,700,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

