Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,850 shares of company stock worth $29,207,589. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

