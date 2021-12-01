Pendragon (LON:PDG) PT Raised to GBX 30 at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Shares of LON PDG opened at GBX 19.76 ($0.26) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £276.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.57.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.