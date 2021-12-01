Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.08).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,164.90 ($15.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,188.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.35.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

