Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Co (OTC:PAWH) Announces Dividend of $250.00

Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Co (OTC:PAWH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 250.00 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of PAWH opened at $5,600.00 on Wednesday. Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit has a 52 week low of $5,450.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.