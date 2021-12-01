Peoples Financial Co. (PFBX) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 8th

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Peoples Financial has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Peoples Financial stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

