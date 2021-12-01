Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $739,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

