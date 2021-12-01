Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $301.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

