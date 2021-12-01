Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 2.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $53.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.94. 1,552,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 31,281,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

