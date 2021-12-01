Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.03

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.