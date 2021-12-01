Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.03

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.