Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

PM stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

