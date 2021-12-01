Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.84-5.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.30.

PM opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

