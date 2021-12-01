Phoneum (PHT) Reaches Market Cap of $448,974.69

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Phoneum has a total market cap of $448,974.69 and approximately $1,933.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00235459 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00086415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,710,606 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

