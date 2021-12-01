Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,757 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Photronics by 76,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Photronics news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,486. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.