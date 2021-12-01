Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHUN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Phunware alerts:

NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,011,285. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the third quarter worth $122,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.