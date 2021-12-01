PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PMX opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

