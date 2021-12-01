Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Up 11.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s stock price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 153,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 370,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Specifically, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,241,500 shares in the company, valued at C$13,806,975. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 475,000 shares of company stock worth $347,271 and sold 375,000 shares worth $224,750.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.66 million and a PE ratio of -68.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

