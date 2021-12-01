Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,089 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $143.11 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

