Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $24.17 Million Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $24,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.29 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

