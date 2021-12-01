Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,450 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Commvault Systems worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

