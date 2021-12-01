Piper Sandler Increases Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $68.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

VCRA opened at $58.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -243.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

