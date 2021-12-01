Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $618,115.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00002938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $324.65 million and $618,115.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00403624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00192279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00097013 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,560,585 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

