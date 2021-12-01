Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PXLW stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.34. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pixelworks by 31.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Pixelworks by 14.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,048,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

