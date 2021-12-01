Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the October 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTV opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.35. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.