PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 4,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

PBTHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

