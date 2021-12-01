Presearch (PRE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $102.72 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Coin Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

