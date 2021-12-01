Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $524,000 Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANF stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

