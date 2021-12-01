Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 118,044 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $259,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $607.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.