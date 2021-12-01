Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 102,357 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE TBI opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.57. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

