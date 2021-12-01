Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 421.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 282,430 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $1,985,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $339,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avangrid by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

