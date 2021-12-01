Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

